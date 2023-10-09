Jeetenge song from Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ is out now!

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ has been winning the hearts of the audience ever since its release. Having collected great reviews from the fans and the audience, the film is enjoying a great run in the theaters and will keep pace in the coming days. While the film has successfully impressed the audience with the sheer inspiring story and performance of the cast, to elevate the ever-rising craze for the film, the makers in association with Jjust Music have finally released the ultimate song of victory ‘Jeetenge’.

Jeetenge features Akshay Kumar in a truly never seen before avatar. The song is absolutely motivating and fondly evokes the feeling of the nation’s pride. While the lyrics of the song are absolutely inspirational, the visuals capture different stills from the film, and B Praak along with the tricolor in the frame, ignites the patriotism at its core. This is the song that will surely give goosebumps and is worth to be felt in the theatres. Apart from this, ‘Jeetenge’ marks the second collaboration after ‘Teri Mitti’ song between the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and B-Praak.

Moreover, Jeetenge song in B Praak’s goosebumps-inducing vocals, composed by Arko and written by Dr. Kumar Vishwas.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also marks the debut of Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music in the mainstream music world, and this beautiful soundtrack of Jjust Music’s Mission Raniganj is sure to take the audiences on a journey of soulful music.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.