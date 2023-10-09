Puri illuminates with millet magic as Odisha Millets Mission creates buzz with an entertaining event!

Puri: The “Know about Odisha’s Millet” event was held at the Reliance Smart Bazar in Puri district from October 7 to 8. An interactive event with a mix of cultural entertainment and highly knowledgeable discussions, the Odisha Millets Mission aims to reach the local citizens with their message to inculcate millets into their regular dietary habits. The event was inaugurated by the district’s chief agriculture officer, primarily aiming to raise awareness about millets among the community.

The event commenced with the hosts introducing the Odisha Millet Mission and explaining its purpose to the audience. Following a series of local performances that captivated the crowd, a humorous comedy skit shed light on the prevalence of unhealthy eating habits in a relatable manner. Guru Durga Prasad Das dance group, with their sparkling performance, left the venue with vibrancy and energy.

Renowned TV and film comedians Sujit Kumar Jena and Dolly brought laughter to the venue, while renowned singers Mandip and Itiprava’s melodious voices created an unforgettable evening of entertainment. With captivating Odia and Hindi melodies, the event generated a vibrant atmosphere that kept the audience entertained and dancing throughout.

To maintain high levels of excitement, the Odisha Millet Mission planned a variety of quirky and competitive games that kept participants on the edge of their seats. Winners of these thrilling contests had the chance to receive exciting surprises and gift hampers, enhancing the overall sense of anticipation and enjoyment.

OMM, a flagship initiative of the Odisha state government, has been employing innovative and exciting approaches to promote the consumption of millet in the state. As part of these efforts, a series of entertaining events called “Know about Odisha’s Millet” is being organised in the top 20 cities of Odisha.

These innovative efforts by the Odisha government have established a potent platform. Regional events like this not only capture the attention of a wide audience but also have the potential to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of the state.