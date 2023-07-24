JE (Civil) aspirants gherao OSSC office over question paper leak

Bhubaneswar: While Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) cancelled the for JE (Civil) main exam on the basis of a report of Balasore SP regarding leak of question papers, scores of aspirants on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Commission.

Even though a revised date for the conduct of the exam has been announced by the OSSC, the aspirants staged demonstration and are demanding stern action against the staff and officials allegedly involved in the scam. It is alleged that question paper was leaked after taking huge money from 88 aspirants.

The official notice reads, ‘On the basis of the report of SP, Balasore (In connection with Sahadev Khunta PS Case No. 303 date 16.07.2023) and in terms of clause 11 of detailed advertisement for Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam 2022 for group B state cadre posts in different offices under Government of Odisha. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has decided to cancel the mains written exam for JE (Civil) conducted on May 16 as a part of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam 2022. A fresh main written exam for JE will be conducted on 3rd sept 2023. The commission sincerely regards the inconvenience caused to candidates’

Balasore police arrested nine people, including a women on July 16 and collected lakh of rupees BTech graduates in exchange for promises of employment in government agencies.