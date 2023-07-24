Man detained for strangulating wife, son to death

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, bodies of a woman and her son was found from a rented house at Kusagadia under Bhandaripokhari police limits of Bhadrak district.

The deceased have been identified as Kanchan Nayak and her son Utkal. The police have detained the deceased woman’s husband for interrogation. Nayak was accused of strangulating his wife and son to death in their sleep.

Umesh Nayak is a resident of Bant area and was staying at Kushagadia village for the last three years. Nayak would return home in a drunken state over which the couple had frequent quarrels. Following an altercation last night, Umesh allegedly strangulated his son and then his wife to death while they were asleep. After committing the crime, he climbed up a nearby tree and spent the night there.

On being informed about the incident, a team from Bhandaripokhari police station reached the village on Monday morning and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.