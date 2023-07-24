Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is the dealer of death

Mumbai: Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Jawan is one of the most awaited films of this year. There’s massive anticipation around the release of the film, with fans waiting eagerly for the film to arrive in theatres.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan introduces Vijay Sethupathi as the ‘Dealer of Death,’ promising an unforgettable clash between two powerhouse performers. ‘Jawan’ also marks their first-ever encounter on the big screen.

There's no stopping him… or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/BdD3OKttMZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 24, 2023

The recently released action-packed prevue of Jawan had already set high standards, tantalizing fans with a glimpse of the dynamic Vijay Sethupathi. Now, the new poster showcases his portrayal of a fearsome and commanding villain, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

The inclusion of Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Jawan’ has garnered immense excitement from moviegoers. Known for his powerful performances and versatility, Vijay Sethupathi’s presence adds an extra layer of intensity to the film. His transformation into the ‘Dealer of Death’ promises a spine-chilling experience, making ‘Jawan’ a must-watch for action and thriller enthusiasts.

The makers of Jawan, the most-anticipated film of this year, raised audiences’ excitement a notch higher on Sunday by dropping an intriguing new poster featuring an eye. The Twitter page of Red Chillies Entertainment teased fans with the poster without revealing the identity of the person. However, that certainly did not come in the way of enthusiastic fans, who pitched in their guesses in the comment section. The common consensus was undoubtedly actor Vijay Sethupathi.

He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/CvSJMT5PNE — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 23, 2023

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (special appearance). The movie will be released on September 7. Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani are also part of Jawan, which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.