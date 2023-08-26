Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser of his song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to release the teaser of the third song from his upcoming film Jawan. The track has a unique title ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ which is a reference to the classic song from the iconic film Shree 420. The actor, in the same tweet, also told his fans that he will go back to working on the film’s trailer.

Shah Rukh wrote, “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan.”

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya looks like another dance number after Zinda Banda. Fans seemed to be excited after watching the track’s teaser. Several fans commented “Masss” and “Zabardast” (fantastic) in the comments section.

Jawan stars Shah Rukh and Nayanthara in the leading role with Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Jawan is set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on September 7.