Jawan Box Office collection: Rs 200 crore globally in just two days

Mumbai: After breaking the record for the biggest-ever opening in the history of Hindi cinema, director Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan added another mammoth total to its nett domestic collection on Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan made Rs 53 crore on day two, which is nearly as high as the opening day haul of SRK’s last film, Pathaan.

The film is a blockbuster in all standards as ‘Jawan’ created history on its opening day. Day 2 early estimates suggest that ‘Jawan’ is flying both at the national and international box office and is expected to stir higher in the upcoming days.

‘Jawan’ is already touted to be a box office winner. On Day 1, ‘Jawan’ earned Rs 74.50 across all languages in India, according to trade reports. The film saw an overall occupancy of 58.67 per cent in the Hindi version on Thursday. Later, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani dropped the final worldwide figures of Day 1. The film went on to become the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema by minting Rs 129.06 crore, right on the first day!

Day 2 early estimates suggest that ‘Jawan’ earned Rs 53 crore and witnessed an overall occupancy of 42.51% in the Hindi belt. The total India collection of the film till now is expected to stand at Rs 127.50 crore. Internationally, the film crossed Rs 200 crore, tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The confirmed figures are yet to arrive.

‘Jawan’ released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Atlee, it stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone is seen in an extended cameo.