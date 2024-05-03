Read how Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s heart has been set on Heeramandi for ages and why he started creating music of his own!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a globally celebrated name in Indian cinema that needs no introduction. With his marvellous storytelling enriched with Indian heritage and culture, the craft, and the filmmaking trademark, he has tasted global success like no one else. Time and again, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made the nation proud across the globe, but the one thing that completes him is the timeless music that he creates on his own for his films. Right from his first directorial ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ to his global digital debut with the sensational web show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, his music shines high in every one of his incredible works.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s keen interest in music was generated right from his childhood days. Some of his deepest artistic questions since childhood were triggered by music. Through music came the belief that any artist is a 200-year-old or 300-year-old soul. The artistic process is a slow discovery of what the soul already knows.

Inside Alankar Talkies, the boy would forget about the actors on the screen and be transported by the voice of the Indian singer Bade Ghulam Ali Khan.

Elaborating it more in detail, the filmmaker said, “Somewhere, the soul started responding to it.” He said, “‘that I kind of understand this; I know where my father is trying to take me because I’ve travelled somewhere in the past.’”

His heart was set on “Heeramandi” because so much came together in one world: refined taste, classical music and dance, power politics, and powerful women.

Talking about the latest release of eight episodes, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, ever since its release, the show has conquered the hearts of audiences owing to the compelling narrative, the lavishly painted frames and sets, and the timeless music of various art forms that is weaved by love and passion by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The show is receiving unanimous love and praise from global audiences and is trending on a global platform.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series released across 190 countries on Netflix on May 1st.