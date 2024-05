Seoul: BTS’ leader and rapper, RM aka Kim Namjoon, recently shared brand-new concept photos from his second solo album, Right Place Wrong Person. The pictures showcase a lighter, more natural side of RM, who is otherwise known for his bombastic rapping and dancing skills.

The aesthetic of the images feels familiar to snaps taken from an old-school camera. The locations are reportedly from Tokyo, Japan. In various photos, RM is shown riding a bicycle, standing in front of a huge tree and staring into the lens, respectively.

As per a media release, the photos are meant to convey the natural and more authentic side of Namjoon as an “ordinary individual in relatable, everyday settings, enjoying moments of freedom — a departure from the glamorous persona he embodies on stage.”

The 11-track album will release on May 24.