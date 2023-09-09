Several Delicacies Including Kesar Pista Rasmalai From Odisha Served To G20 Leaders In New Delhi

Bhubaneswar: The world leaders gathered at New Delhi for the G20 Summit were today served with Indian vegetarian platter with delicacies from across the country.

The G20 leaders were served Paneer Lababdar, Jawar Dal Tadka and Kuttu Malpua from Uttar Pradesh, Subz Korma from Andhra Pradesh, Pyaz Jeera Ki Pulao from Punjab and Kesar Pista Rasmalai from Odisha at a dinner hosted by the Indian government, sources said.

The world leaders were served several other dishes like Tossed Indian Green Salad, Pasta and Grilled Vegetable Salad, Roasted Almond and Vegetable Broth, Potato Lyonnaise, Kaju Matar Makhana, Rice, Tandoori Roti, Butter Naan, Kulcha, Cucumber Raita, Tamarind and Date Chutney and plain curd.

Kesar Pista Rasmalai from Odisha was served to the visiting leaders as a dessert at the dinner, sources said.