Part 2 and Part 3 of Brahmastra are very much on: Ayan Mukerji

Mumbai: It’s been a year since the fantasy action drama Brahmastra hit the screen. Real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt played the lead roles. After the pandemic, Brahmastra recorded the highest opening among Hindi films (during the time of its release). The movie received mixed reviews, which ultimately affected the overall box office performance.

Ayan Mukerji has penned a heartfelt note for the film and also shared a big update on its sequels.

Ayan wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!”

And at the end of the video, it’s revealed that Brahmastra Part 2 and Part 3 are in progress. ‘Brahmastra Part 2 and Part 3, Development In Progress,’ it read.

Karan Johar who produced the fim also wrote , “Today we mark and celebrate one year of this labor of love. Truly, one experience….one journey….one story that is told with the heart and soul. An army of people giving in their best to showcase nothing short of magic on the big screen. The power of love & light will continue to shine bright!!! #brahmāstra.”

In a press statement Ayan had shared that Brahmastra 2 and 3 will be bigger than the first part and added that he will be making the two films together. “After absorbing all the love and feedback on Part One…I have been focused on creating the vision for Part Two and Part Three – which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!.”

Interestingly, Ayan Mukherji would now work on War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. So we need to see when the part 2 will be released. Who plays the Dev role is the biggest question now. Produced by Dharma Productions, the first part featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and others in vital roles. King Khan Shah Rukh played a cameo.