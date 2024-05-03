Yami Gautam expresses gratitude, saying ‘Really grateful to audience around the world”, as Article 370 Trending Globally On Digital Platform

Yami Gautam starrer ‘Article 370’ came as the global sensation of the year that has shaken the nation with the narrative and the extraordinary performance of the versatile actress in the character of Zooni Haksar. The film not only cemented its status at the ticket window but also garnered critical acclaim and praise from audiences alike. Recently the film enjoyed a phenomenal run in the theatres and also received love and praise on the OTT release, cementing its position as the ‘Extraordinary Film Of The Year’.

In the exciting development, the film has topped the charts on the Ormax List in the category of ‘Top Theatrical Films Of The Week On OTT’. Surpassing several other films of the year, Article 370 has gained the No.1 Position on the Ormax which is nothing less than spectacular.

The Ormax Official Captioned on social media writing,

“Ormax Stream Track: Top theatrical films on OTT in India, including upcoming films, based on Buzz (Apr 19-25) #OrmaxStream Track #OTT”

The film without having support from the Gulf is performing solidly on the OTT Platforms across the globe and highlighting this, a social media user wrote, “A good movie always finds its audience on a global platform like Netflix even if it fails to take place in best Bollywood movies list of some esteemed Bollywood critics 2-week performance on Netflix

Article 370-5.8m views without gulf

Amar Singh Chamkila- 5.3m views @yamigautam @AdityaDharFilms”

The film is in the Top 3 List across the Globe on the digital platform and Yami Gautam responded to the love and praises from the audiences by captioning, “Really grateful to the audience around the world for showing so much love and appreciation to our film.

Thank you so much! #Article3700nNetflix”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.