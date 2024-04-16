Jajpur bus accident: 5 persons died due to driver’s negligence

Bhubaneswar: At least five persons were killed and around 40 others were injured after a Kolkata-bound bus fell from a bridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Barabati bridge on National Highway-16, when the bus — named Kalia Nana — was on its way to Kolkata from Puri, officials said.

Responding to the mishap, Additional Commissioner Transport/(Road Safety), Lal Mohan Sethi on Tuesday said that the accident happened due to negligence of the bus driver

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.