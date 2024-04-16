Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj today

Bhubaneswar: The famous ‘Rukuna Rath Yatra’ of Lord Lingaraj has commenced in the capital city on the occasion of Ashokastami today.

As per the schedule, the Mangala Alati ritual of Lord Lingaraj will be performed between 5 am and 5.30 am, and the chariot pulling will begin at 3.30 pm.

Extensive arrangements have been made by the temple administration and Commissionerate Police for smooth functioning of the Rukuna Rath Yatra.

As many as 12 Platoons of police force has been deployed for the drawing of the Rukuna rath. Other related arrangements have also been made by the police to control the heat wave which include distributing water, providing fans to the devotees, ambulance service, etc.

Restrictions have been imposed by the Commissionerate Police on vehicular movement for Lord Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra.

The rath yatra of Lord Lingaraj is celebrated in Odisha on the day of Ashokastami that takes place in the month of Chaitra.

This festival lasts for five-seven days. This festival is believed to be ‘Papa Binashakari Yatra’ which means festival that destroys all evil and sins.

Rukuna Rath is also called ‘Analeuta’ chariot as the chariot does not take any turn during the return journey. The direction of altars of the gods gets changed and the chariot is pulled from opposite side.