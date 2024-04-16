Driver Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Hits Truck On NH In Angul

Angul: Driver of a bus was killed while 20 passengers sustained injuries as the vehicle hit a dumper truck on NH-55 near Jarapada Square in Odisha’s Angul district, early this morning.

Reports indicate that the bus, carrying 30 passengers from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Puri, collided with the truck parked on roadside from rear, resulting in the driver’s immediate demise.

The injured ones were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Angul, with five of them reported to be in critical condition.