Andhra Train Mishap: Odisha CM Asks Officials To Assist In Rescue Operations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen patnaik has expressed grief over the death of some passengers in the train accident in between Kantakapalle and Alamanda stations in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh today.

Patnaik also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families. He also wished speedy recovery of the injured passengers, said a statement issued by the Chief Ministers’ Office.

The Chief Minister has directed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha and Collectors of Rayagada and Koraput to extend immediate help for the rescue and relief operations, the statement added.

The Railways has also issued Helpline numbers soon after the mishap.