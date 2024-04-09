IU’s Agency Apologizes For Controversy Over Ticket Sales Policies

Seoul: IU’s agency has apologized for the recent controversy over tickets for her concert.

Recently, an individual who had a friend help her purchase a ticket for IU’s concert was blocked from entering the concert and permanently expelled from IU’s fan club for “illicit ticket trading.” Following this incident, other individuals also spoke up about similar experiences, drawing controversy on online communities.

On April 9, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment released an official statement conveying an apology for recent issues and promising to make efforts to prevent recurrence.

Read the full statement below:

This is EDAM Entertainment.

First of all, we sincerely apologize to fans who have been affected by our excessive verification procedures regarding the ticket reservations for IU’s 2024 World Tour Seoul Solo Concert (hereinafter referred to as the “Seoul Solo Concert”). We deeply apologize to fans who always show great support for the artist and express our regret for causing concern. We also apologize to the artist herself for disappointing and hurting her with this incident.

Starting from April 9, 2024 (hereinafter the same date), we would like to present a revised plan based on the suggestions received from many fans. Please refer to the details below.

1. Abolishment of the reward policy on illicit ticket trading (also known as “secret royal inspector policy”)

We will completely abolish the “reward policy” for the “illicit ticket trading” (secret royal inspector policy). Moreover, we will strengthen our internal monitoring team for cases of illicit trading and premium ticket reservations. In an incident where a verification procedure is required, instead of the previous excessive verification process, we will improve it through the following steps:

Cases where there is no financial transaction involved in ticket reservations (e.g., attempts of proxy reservations between family members and acquaintances) will not be considered as illicit trading.

Before the ticket reservations for domestic concerts are open in the future, we will provide the verification guidelines in the “Policy on Illicit Ticket Trading Announcement” through all official channels and ticketing sites.

We will simplify the verification process according to the revised guidelines and ensure that fans do not feel any psychological burden due to unspecific verification period demands.

2. Identity verification process for ticket collection

We acknowledge the need for improvement in the identity verification process for children and adolescent audiences and will strive to make improvements based on various cases from other companies.

For individuals who find it difficult to verify their identity with an ID card, we will implement measures to allow ticket collection after verifying their immediate family relationship through a family relationship certificate or a resident registration certificate.

For new passports, we will maintain the current practice of being able to verify identity without a passport certificate.

3. Improvement of the permanent expulsion policy in the official fan club

Although we have implemented the policy in order to strongly prevent premium trading and illicit ticketing in both on and offline environments, we deeply sympathize with the recent incidents and take responsibility more than ever. Therefore, we would like to improve the “IU’s Official Fan Club Permanent Expulsion Policy.” Starting from now, the official fan club’s expulsion policy will be operated as “penalties (e.g., membership restrictions by fan club generations)” instead of “permanent expulsion.”

As the expulsion criteria have changed due to the improvement of the premium trading and illicit ticketing policy, we will release all those who were previously subject to permanent expulsion from the IU Official Fan Club as of today.

However, as stated in the “Fan E-ticket Guide Announcement” published on official channels, individuals who have threatened the artist’s personal safety or invaded her privacy will not be included in the list of those whose permanent expulsion is lifted. Especially those who have caused socially inappropriate problems within the fandom in the past or may cause them in the future will be subject to “permanent expulsion” without exception.

To prevent any more unjust cases, we will thoroughly review the related content internally and carefully discuss and establish the criteria for application.

All our staff are aware of the need for policy reform and the problematic nature of this incident. We will do our best to prevent recurrence and continuously improve based on the opinions and suggestions from fans.

Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience caused by our operating policies and the deep wounds inflicted on fans and the artist. We will continue to monitor and make improvements to show our efforts to make betterment. In addition to the above reform plan, we will further share additional areas that can be improved in the future.

Furthermore, we, together with Melon Ticket and concert organizing committee, will also compensate the fans who have suffered during the ticket reservation process according to their desired direction.

Taking this incident as an opportunity, we promise that we will become an agency that prioritizes the perspectives of fans and the artist even more so in the future. We sincerely apologize.