Diljit Dosanjh Is MARRIED To Indian-American Woman, Has A Son: Singer’s Friend Makes Surprising Claim

Canada: Diljit Dosanjh has been fiercely protective about his personal life. While he has been tight-lipped about speculations about his wife and child, his friend has now claimed that Diljit Dosanjh is married and even has a son. The Amar Singh Chamkila star is yet to react to these claims.

An unnamed friend has shed light on Diljit Dosanjh’s wife and child in a profile piece done by Indian Express for their section, Sunday Express Eye. The friend has claimed that the Punjabi singer’s wife is an Indian-American and they share a son. “An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana,” the profile piece mentioned. The report also claims that his wife and son live in the US.

During the promotions of Good Newwz, his co-star Kiara Advani also accidentally revealed that Diljit Dosanjh had a child. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama at the time, Kiara mentioned that everyone in the cast had children and she was the only one who had not embraced parenthood yet, implying that Diljit was also a father. “Very education for me, since I am the only one who is here not having a child,” she said.

Meanwhile, Diljit revealed over the weekend that he was forced to move out of his family village when he was 11. In a chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the singer recalled that his parents sent him to live with his uncle (mama ji) to give him a better standard of living but did not ask if he was okay with the decision. This move led to his broken bond with his parents. He added that he still respects them.