IU, Park Bo Gum, And More Gear Up For Upcoming Korean Drama ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

Seoul: IU and Park Bo Gum are all set to star in the upcoming Korean drama “When Life Gives You Tangerines”.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” will be written by hit writer Lim Sang Chun of “Fight My Way” and “When the Camellia Blooms” and directed by Kim Won Seok, who previously worked on “Misaeng (Incomplete Life),” “Signal,” and “My Mister.”

The Korean title is written in Jeju dialect and translates to “You Have Done Well.” The drama will tell the adventurous life stories of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik who were born on Jeju Island in the 1950s. IU will play the role of the bold and rebellious Ae Sun while Park Bo Gum will star as Gwan Sik, a quiet but reliable character.

IU, who boasts an impressive filmography with projects such as “My Mister,” “Hotel Del Luna,” “Broker,” “Dream,” and more, will be working with director Kim Won Seok for the second time following “My Mister.” Her character Ae Sun was born and raised on Jeju Island, and she is an ambitious and rebellious character who fights against her given fate.

Having impressed in numerous projects including the drama “Record of Youth,” film “Seo Bok,” and musical “Let Me Fly,” Park Bo Gum will be transforming into the steady Gwan Sik, who prefers to express himself through actions rather than words. As an earnest character, he has only loved Ae Sun with a pure heart.

Furthermore, Moon So Ri of “Three Sisters,” “Queenmaker,” and “Race” and Park Hae Joon of “My Mister,” “The World of the Married,” and “12.12: The Day” will be taking on the roles of Ae Sun and Kwan Sik when they are older.