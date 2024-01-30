3 CRPF Jawans Killed In Encounter With Naxalites Along Chhattisgarh Border

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and several others injured in an encounter with naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Tekalgudem village located along the border of the Bijapur and Sukma districts when security personnel were out on a search operation.

A team from the 201 battalions of the CoBRA and the 150 battalions of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

The injured are now out of danger and are undergoing treatment in Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, said.