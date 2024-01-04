India Beat South Africa By 7 Wickets To Register First-Ever Test Win In Cape Town

Cape Town: India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets on day 2 of the second test to secure their first ever test win in Cape Town.

By this win, India has created a unique record as it became the shortest completed game ever in the history of Test cricket. The match lasted for just four and half sessions.

South Africa’s decision to bat backfires as they are dismissed for 55 in the morning session, their lowest test score since readmission. Siraj’s exceptional six-wicket haul dominates the innings.

India, in response, quickly takes the lead but faces an astonishing collapse, losing six wickets without adding a run. Despite conceding a 98-run lead, South Africa loses three wickets, with a total of 23 wickets falling on the opening day. The Test progresses briskly as Bumrah claims a fifer. Markram’s outstanding Test innings helps South Africa extend their lead to over 50 on a challenging pitch.