Google Shares Special Doodle On Mother’s Day

Canada: The Google Doodle today (May 12) signifies a pure and innocent bond between a mother and child. It is a sneak peek into the lives of mothers. The doodle basically showcases a scene where a mother could be seen spending time with her children. To honour all the mothers across the globe on this International Mother’s Day 2024, the logo of the tech giant Google has been changed. Each year, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

The doodle is visible in numerous European countries including Columbia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Canada, the United States, Australia, etc.

Mother’s Day Google Doodle is not visible to the people who are residing in India, or any other South Asian country.