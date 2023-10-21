ISRO successful at Gaganyaan failure test: Crew Escape System works

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday conducted the third big test part of the ambitious development of the Gaganyaan Mission to send Indian astronauts into space.

The liquid-propelled single-stage Test Vehicle (TV-D1) lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on a brief yet consequential flight carrying a homegrown system that would be crucial for the safety of the Indian astronauts – the Crew Escape System.

The test validated the motors that will be used during this mission, which included low-altitude motors, high-altitude motors, and jettisoning motors that will be put to use to safely eject astronauts away from the vehicle in case of an emergency. Isro chief S Somnath declared the mission complete and the objectives achieved.

The launch was initially halted due to an anomaly, which was corrected, and the spacecraft lifted-off at 10 a.m.

The flight sequence began with the launch of the TV-D1. Six seconds into the flight, the fin enabling system was activated, followed by the activation of the Crew Escape System Pillbox at a speed of Mach number of 1.25, at an altitude of 11.8 km.

The High Energy Motor (HEM) then fired, propelling the vehicle further into the atmosphere.

Nearly 61.1 seconds after the launch, when the vehicle reached a Mach number of 1.21 at an altitude of 11.9 km, the Crew Escape System separated from the rocket booster. The Crew Module separated from the Crew Escape System at an altitude of 16.9 kilometers as it travels at a speed of 550 kilometers per hour. The drogue parachute is deployed next, slowing the vehicle’s descent.

“Mission Gaganyaan TV D1 Test Flight is accomplished. Crew Escape System performed as intended. Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note,” Isro said.