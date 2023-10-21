ECI invites Applications for National Media Awards 2023

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited the applications from the media persons for the “National Media Award 2023”. These awards will be given to the media persons for best campaign on voters’ education and awareness during the year 2023.

Divulging the details a spokesperson of the ECI said that there shall be four awards, one each for Print media, Electronic (Television) Media, Electronic (Radio) Media and Online (Internet)/Social media.

The awards are to recognize the outstanding contributions by Media Houses to promote electoral participation by creating awareness about accessible elections, educating people about the electoral process, election related IT applications, stories on unique/remote polling stations and raising awareness among the general public about the relevance and importance of voting and registration.

He said that the awards will be in the form of a citation and plaque and will be given to the media persons on the National Voters Day i.e. 25th January 2024. The entries must have been published or broadcast/telecast during the relevant period.

As per the spokesperson the entries submitted in a language other than english/hindi will require an accompanying english translation, failing which subject to rejection.

The entries must reach before December 10, 2023 to Under Secretary (Communication), Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi 110001. Email can be sent on media-division@eci.gov.in. Other details can be downloaded from website https://eci.gov.in/.