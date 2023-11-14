Israel-Hamas war: UN agency warns of suspending humanitarian operations in Gaza within 48 hours

Gaza: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned its operations in war-torn Gaza would shut down within two days due to fuel shortages as fighting rages between Israel and Hamas.

“The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter Gaza,” UNRWA’s Gaza chief Thomas White wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are currently non-operational, according to the health ministry controlled by Hamas, AFP reported.

Israel’s military and rescue services reported that Hezbollah, the Lebanese group, carried out attacks resulting in injuries to seven Israeli soldiers and 10 others.

Three UN agencies expressed dismay at the conditions in hospitals, revealing that in 36 days, they documented a minimum of 137 attacks on healthcare facilities.