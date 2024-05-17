‘Bharat Parv’ Celebration Takes Centerstage At Cannes Film Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, the grandest celebration of cinema, kicked off two days ago with a ten-day extravaganza where content and glamour converge.

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shri Sanjay Jaju hosted the first ever Bharat Parva, an evening to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The event organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, was a resounding success, with Cannes delegates fully immersed in the evening’s exceptional performances and the delightful array of fusion cuisine.

Posters for the 55th edition of IFFI and the Save the Date poster of the inaugural edition of World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) the Global Entertainment and Media Summit, planned on the sidelines of the 55th IFFI at Goa, were unveiled by Shri. Jaju at the event along with filmmakers Ashok Amritraj, Richie Mehta, singer Shaan, actor Rajpal Yadav, and film veteran Bobby Bedi, among others.