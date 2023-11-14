Complete ban on tobacco-related products like paan and gutkha inside Puri Srimandir from 1 January 2024

Puri. A complete ban on paan and gutkha will now be clamped on the premises of Puri Lord Jagannath Temple from January 1, 2024. Such an announcement was made by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Tuesday.Even though restrictions were earlier clamped on consumption/use of tobacco-related products inside the Srimandir premises and there are also provisions for penalty for any violation, such norms were not being strictly enforced, stated SJTA.

Not only devotees, it is also a moral duty of staff and other employees of the Puri temple to keep the premises clean. Hence, all staff, servitors and devotees are requested not to consume paan and gutkha inside the temple premises, the SJTA said in its latest letter to Chhattisa Nijog.

Apart from paan and gutkha, flowers and bhoga in polythene will be allowed inside Puri temple. A massive awareness in this regard will also be created before it is being strictly enforced.SJTA further informed that earlier a notification was issued for enforcing a decent dress code for the devotees coming to Puri Jagannath temple from January 1, 2024.