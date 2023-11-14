Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker elections on November 21

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker election will be held on November 21.

The Secretary of the Legislative Assembly has sent a letter in this regard to all members of the House informing them that the poll will be held at 9.30 am on the very day.

In the etter addressed to the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the OSD-Cum-Secretary has intimated the date and time of the Odisha Deputy Speaker elections.

The letter read as follows, “I am directed to inform you that as per provisions contained in Art. 178 of the Constitution of India read with Rule 7(1) and Rule 7(4) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Hon’ble Speaker has been pleased to fix the 21 November, 2023(Tuesday) 09.30AM for election of Deputy Speaker.”

The letter further mentioned that, “For the purpose, a meeting of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will be held 21.11.2023(Tuesday) at 09.30 AM in the Assembly Hall, Bhubaneswar.”

“The notice of motion for election of Deputy Speaker addressed to the Secretary, Odisha Legislative Assembly may be given in conformity with the provisions…” further read the letter.

The position fell vacant after Rajanikant Singh resigned from the post on November 8. He stepped down from the post citing personal reason and handed over the resignation letter to Odisha Legislative Assembly’s Speaker Pramila Mallik.