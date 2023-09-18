Introducing “Ramayana: The Journey of Sita and Rama”: A Captivating Animated Series for Children to Rediscover Ancient Epics

Mumbai: Jumbaya, a visionary in educational entertainment, is thrilled to announce the launch of an extraordinary 70+ parts read-along animated series titled “Ramayana: The Journey of Sita and Rama.”

This groundbreaking series aims to bring the timeless tale of Valmiki’s Ramayana to life in an engaging and captivating manner, catering specifically to children aged 6-14 years.

In a world where children are increasingly absorbed by digital content and the allure of constant scrolling, “Ramayana: The Journey of Sita and Rama” stands out as a beacon of educational value and cultural enrichment. As a premier children’s storyteller, Jumbaya curates narratives rich in lessons, cultures, emotions, and values, aimed at nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. With a deep understanding of the modern educational landscape and a keen awareness of the drawbacks of highly stimulating animated content and superficial engagement, this series has been thoughtfully crafted to redirect young minds toward a more purposeful experience that nurtures empathy, loyalty, friendship, forgiveness and much more.

At the heart of this remarkable endeavour are Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who collaborate with Jumbaya to craft enchanting narratives of revered epics such as Ramayana. Drawing on extensive eight months of research, the series ensures an authentic portrayal of Valmiki’s Ramayana while tailoring it to captivate the young minds of today. Presented as an animated read-along read-aloud storybook, this innovative approach offers children an immersive experience—simultaneously watching and reading the epic story. Jumbaya enhances this experience by incorporating Same Language Subtitling (SLS), displaying spoken words as text on the screen. This helps children recognise the correlation between sounds and letters, further enhancing vocabulary and fostering a sense of autonomy in reading abilities. Each 6-10 minute episode is thoughtfully designed to sustain engagement, promote comprehension, and accommodate the shrinking attention span of children.

“We are thrilled to unveil ‘Ramayana: The journey of Sita and Rama,’ a series that reimagines how children experience and connect with our culture, history and ancient stories,” said Shailesh Prithani, CEO & Founder of Jumbaya. “Our mission is to ignite young imaginations and foster a lifelong appreciation for our rich cultural heritage. Guided by rigorous research, we harness the power of technology to immerse children in the cultural treasures of our past. This is just the beginning of our journey; we are committed to unveiling a tapestry of awe-inspiring series in near future. Together, we are igniting the flames of curiosity and cultivating a lifelong love for learning, one captivating story at a time.”

As society embraces cultural diversity, parents are increasingly seeking ways to introduce their children to the rich heritage and traditions of the world. “Ramayana: The Journey of Sita and Rama” provides a powerful avenue for parents to impart the values and stories of their culture to their children and transport them to a world of heroic adventures, profound teachings, and vibrant characters. This series serves as a bridge between generations, enabling parents to share the timeless wisdom of epics and mythologies in a format that resonates with today’s tech-savvy youth.

“Ramayana: The Journey of Sita and Rama,” an animated series that merges the magic of storytelling with the wonders of technology to create an unforgettable educational experience for young audiences, is now available for young minds to explore and enjoy.