President Murmu Extends Greetings On Eve Of Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi has said: “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.

This festival of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ganesha – the epitome of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, is a festival of enthusiasm, joy and happiness.

This festival gives the message of working together and also inspires us to remain humble in life and promote harmony and brotherhood in society.

May Lord Shri Ganesha help us overcome obstacles so that we can contribute immensely in building a developed nation.”