Indian Embassy Employee In Russia Arrested By UP ATS, Accused Of Working With ISI

New Delhi: Satyendra Siwal, employed as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) on allegations of cooperating with Pakistan’s ISI.

In an official release, the UP ATS was receiving information from various confidential sources that handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI were trying to manipulate and entice certain individuals with hidden identities in the MEA of the Indian government.

“Satyendra was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. He is originally a resident of Hapur,” UP ATS stated.

According to an official statement, the Anti-Terrorism Squad got information from its sources concerning a spy stationed at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

Acting on the information, UP ATS questioned Siwal, who first provided unsatisfactory responses. However, he eventually confessed to espionage and was detained at Meerut.

During interrogation, Satyendra Siwal admitted that he used to bribe Indian government officials in order to obtain knowledge about the Indian Army and how it operated on a daily basis. He has also been accused of disclosing sensitive and confidential information regarding the Indian Embassy, Ministry of Defence, and External Affairs to ISI handlers.