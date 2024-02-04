Students stage road blockade over delay in arrival of bus for Nua-O programme

Bhadrak: Scores of students near Palia village under Tihidi block in Bhadrak district expressed resentment over delay in the arrival of vehicles to carry them for a programme under the ‘Yuba Odisha Nabin Odisha (Nua-O)’ initiative. The students of BNMA College staged a protest by sitting on the road on Sunday.

Nua-O programme is being held at Ranital area in Bhadrak district.

The students of BNMA College had to wait for long hours due to the delay in the arrival of buses.

The students staged a road blockade. Many students alleged that their examination is near, but they were forced to participate in the programme.