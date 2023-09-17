India win eighth Asia Cup title with 10-wicket win in final vs Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and balls to win its eighth men’s ODI Asia Cup title in Colombo on Sunday.

A terrific bowling performance led by Mohammed Siraj’s 6 for 21 helped India bundle Sri Lanka out for just 50 – the lowest-total ever in the Asia Cup – before waltzing in the chase.

Openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan chased down the target of 51 with relative ease as Sri Lanka couldn’t do much to defend the total, the lowest in the ODI format of the Asia Cup.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj produced a magical spell, 6 for 21, to decimate Sri Lanka for 50. His spell ensured that Lanka batted just 15.2 overs, and this was also their lowest ODI total against India.

Sri Lanka elected to bat first after winning the toss, despite heavily overcast conditions, and the match started 40 minutes after the scheduled 3 PM beginning.