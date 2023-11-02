India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023: SL win toss, opt to field; IND make no changes

Mumbai: Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and invited India to bat in World Cup 2023 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. India have not tweaked the winning combination, Sri Lanka have made one change. Dushan Hemantha comes in for Dhananjaya de Silva.

Rohit Sharma said ‘I would’ve batted first,’ when asked at the toss. ‘It’s a great honour and a good moment for me to be captaining the team where I’ve grown up playing cricket,’ he added.

India will look to continue their ruthless march on the road to the 2023 World Cup semifinal, and after wins over Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Men in Blue have the opportunity to smash all permutations and combinations as they renew their battle against sub-continent rivals Sri Lanka. With one leg already in the semifinal, India have a 99.5 percent chance of sealing a spot in the final four, but a win today at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium will all but guarantee it. With six wins from six matches, India, with 12 points, are the only unbeaten team in the World Cup and on current form, are favourites to extend their victory march by another game.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka