Shah Rukh Khan Waves at His Sea of Fans Outside Mannat on His Birthday

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is nothing less than a grand festival. The actor turned 58 on November 2. At midnight, thousands of fans gathered outside his house Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, to celebrate his special day.

The superstar posed, waved and blew kisses at his fans as they celebrated his birthday.

At midnight, SRK stepped out of Mannat to greet his fans. He made a heart sign, did his signature pose, waved and blew kisses at his fans. Many even burst crackers to celebrate their favourite superstar’s special day.

SRK wrote on X, “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning on the screen & off it (sic).”

 

