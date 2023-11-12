India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wins toss, IND bat first in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at the MA Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue have made no changes in their playing XI which means that the Bengaluru fans will get a chance to cheer for their King Kohli’s 50th ODI century.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are the only team in the tournament to not have lost a single game yet and will look to keep the momentum going into the semi-final game. Meanwhile, Netherlands, who are already out of the tournament will look to have a memorable last game in the World Cup 2023 by defeating the two-time world champions.

The Men in Blue are at the top of the World Cup points table with 8 wins in the 8 clashes so far and a net run rate of +2.456. Meanwhile, the Dutch on the number 10 spot with 6 points and a net run rate of -1.635.

India and Netherlands squad:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (C), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.