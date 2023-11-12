India Votes In Favour Of UN Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements In Palestine

New Delhi: India has voted in favour of a resolution at the United Nations that condemned the Israeli settlements in Palestine. The resolution, “Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan” condemning Israeli settlement activities in the region was approved on Thursday.

India was among the 145 nations that supported the resolution while seven countries opposed it including Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, and the United States while 18 countries abstained from voting.

By a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 7 against (Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States) with 18 abstentions, the Committee approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan”, said the UN in a press release.

By a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 7 against (Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States) with 18 abstentions, the Committee approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan”, said the UN in a press release.