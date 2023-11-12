7 Injured In Bombarding During Group Rivalry

Nayagarh: Seven people were injured, two critically, during bombarding by rival groups in Harijan Sahi under Khadpada police limits in Nayagarh district on Sunday morning. The injured include people from both sides.

The critically injured have been identified as Ranjith Nayak and Deepak Nayak. They have been shifted to a medical center in Cuttack for better treatment.

According to reports, a group led by Ranjit hurled bombs on his rivals over previous enmity. One of the crude bombs exploded injuring seven people of the village.