Bombarding
State

7 Injured In Bombarding During Group Rivalry

By Pragativadi News Service
19

Nayagarh: Seven people were injured, two critically, during bombarding by rival groups in Harijan Sahi under Khadpada police limits in Nayagarh district on Sunday morning. The injured include people from both sides.

The critically injured have been identified as Ranjith Nayak and Deepak Nayak. They have been shifted to a medical center in Cuttack for better treatment.

According to reports, a group led by Ranjit hurled bombs on his rivals over previous enmity. One of the crude bombs exploded injuring seven people of the village.

Pragativadi News Service 29086 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking