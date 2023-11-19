India vs Australia,World Cup 2023 Final: IND grind out 240 in 50 overs

Rohit Sharma did what he has been doing and helped India off to the best start in a Men’s ODI World Cup final. But then Aussies came back strong and conceded just two boundaries in overs between 10 and 40.

From there, it was no looking back for the Aussies and only Virat Kohli and KL Rahul showed some resistance with fine half-centuries. In the end, they have managed 240.

Mithell Starc finishes with 3/55, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins scalped two wickets apiece for 60 and 34 runs respectively while Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa picked a wicket each.