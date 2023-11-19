Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others at the Cricket World Cup 2023

Ahmedabad: ICC Men”s Cricket World Cup final is currently underway in Ahmedabad where India is up against Australia. While the Men in Blue bring their A-game, several Bollywood celebrities are in the stands.

Shah Rukh Khan is at the stadium, cheering for Team India. Pics of the actor wearing a jersey and watching the match have now surfaced online. The star is joined by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. SRK’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were also clicked. Actress Anushka Sharma was seen showing her support for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. She was clicked with Athiya Shetty who was there to support her husband, cricketer KL Rahul. Ayushmann Khurrana was also seen in the stands.