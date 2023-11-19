Man dies after being administered wrong injection

Bolangir: A man died after he was allegedly administered wrong injection by a quack in Bolangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva Mahananda.

The incident took place at Chanabahal village under Bolangir’s Muribahal police limits.

According to the reports, after being injured by an axe the victim called a quack, Promod Mahakud from a neighbouring village. The quack then administered an injection to him.

However Shiva fell unconscious after some time. Hence, his family members admitted him to the Kantabanji hospital where he was declared dead under treatment.

It is suspected that Shiva died because of the wrong injection administered to him by the quack. However, the exact reason will be known after the postmortem.

The police reached the hospital and launched an investigation.