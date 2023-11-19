India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: IND and AUS aim for World Cup title

Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma-led India will play for their third title while Pat Cummins-led Australia will aim for their sixth title as the 2023 World Cup final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni are set to grace the title clash of the 50-over World Cup as the final ceremony is expected to be an high-octane affair.

The Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Acrobatic team will perform an airshow after the toss and before the start of the final match. Aditya Gadhvi of famed Khalaasi (or Gotilo), Bollywood music composer Pritam, singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Akasa Joshi, Tushar Joshi, and Amit Mishra are set to make the final a star-studded event. As India are playing their fourth World Cup final, eyes will be on the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Australians are also in excellent form as the focus is likely to be on Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

India have had a successful campaign at the World Cup so far with winning all their 10 matches, including semi-final against New Zealand by 70 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

India also beat Australia in the round-robin stage of the World Cup in Chennai on October 8.

On the other hand, Australia won seven of their nine league matches.

They beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semi-final of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday.