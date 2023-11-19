Car falls off bridge in Sundargarh, 3 injured

Sundargarh: Three persons were critically injured when their car hurtled off a 20ft high bridge in Sundargarh this morning.

The tragic incident took place near Phuljhara under Sundargarh’s Mahulpada police limits. The victims have been identified as Ajit Mohanta, Jadumani Mahakud and the driver Omkar Behera.

According to initial reports, the car was on its way to Rourkela from Keonjhar. Apparently, the driver could not control the vehicle due to the speed. Around 1 am, it lost control and fell off the 20ft bridge in Phuljhara.

The critically injured were rushed to the nearby hospital. And later, two of them have been shifted to Rourkela for treatment.