India to Celebrate Eid on April 11

Bhubaneswar: The Muslim community in Odisha is set to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, April 11. The decision was made by the Anjuman Islamia Ahl Sunat and Jamaat Chand Committee Since the moon is not visible today.

Notably, the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon, as per the Muslim lunar calendar. If the moon is sighted on April 9, Eid will be celebrated on April 10; otherwise, it will be observed the following day. Today, the moon is not visible in most parts of India, but it can be seen in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid on April 10, while India will celebrate on April 11.

The Muslim community has observed a month of holy fasting until dusk with unwavering commitment. As part of the Eid celebration, members of the Muslim community indulge in buying new clothes, cosmetics, and food items.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in various places across Odisha, including Cuttack, Bhadrak, Berhampur, Rourkela, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur, reflecting the fervour and spirit of the Muslim community.