Dilip Ray to Contest from Rourkela: Jual Oram

Senior BJP leader Jual Oram on Tuesday informed that Dilip Ray will be the party’s candidate from the Rourkela seat. The announcement came following the Delhi High Court’s order that stayed the conviction of former union minister in the 1999 coal scam case, allowing him to contest in the upcoming election, 2024.

Oram confirmed that Ray’s nomination for the Rourkela Assembly seat has been finalised and his name will be officially announced within a couple of days.

Ray, a prominent figure in Rourkela, has a history of political success in the region. He was elected as the chairman of Rourkela Municipality in 1985, the same year he won the Rourkela Assembly constituency seat. He was elected from the same seat again in 1990 and 2014.

The Rourkela Assembly seat is set to witness a fierce contest as the BJD has nominated Sarada Nayak, a known opponent of Ray, for the same seat.