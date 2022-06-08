India sees nearly 40% jump in daily Covid cases with 5233 fresh cases

New Delhi: India saw nearly 40% jump in daily Covid cases with 5233 fresh infections. India on Wednesday reported 5,233 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,31,90,282, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases currently stand at 28,857 after an increase of 1,881 cases in the last 24 hours.

With seven more fatalities, the death toll rose to 5,24,715.

An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,35,22,623 samples have been tested up to June 7 for COVID-19. Of these 3,13,361 samples were tested on Tuesday.