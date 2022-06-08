Odisha reports 15 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 15 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 7th June
New Positive Cases: 15
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 10
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 2
3. Khurda: 7
4. Nayagarh: 1
5. Nuapada: 1
6. Sundargarh: 1
7. State Pool: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31832582
Positive: 1288545
Recovered: 1279261
Active cases: 105
Comments are closed.