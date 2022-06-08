Odisha reports 15 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 15 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 7th June

New Positive Cases: 15

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 10

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Cuttack: 2

3. Khurda: 7

4. Nayagarh: 1

5. Nuapada: 1

6. Sundargarh: 1

7. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31832582

Positive: 1288545

Recovered: 1279261

Active cases: 105