Worker Falls To Death From Second Floor Of A House In Balasore

Balasore: A worker engaged in the construction of a house at Tundapada under Soro police limits of Balasore district died after he fell to death from the second floor of a house on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nirmal Behera of Kiarpur village.

According to reports, Nirmal was working in the house of Nakhia Barik when he fell from the second floor and died on the spot.

On being informed, Behera’s family members and villagers rushed to Tundapada and are staging a protest in front of Barik’s house demanding compensation.