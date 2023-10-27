India Mobile Congress 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tech event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 on October 27, which is taking place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

With the theme ‘Global Digital Innovation,’ IMC 2023 aims to strengthen India’s position as a developer, manufacturer and exporter of technologies including 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event focusses on taking hold of 5G technology’s potential by fostering application development tailored to India’s specific needs and global requirements. It will also cover discussions on related to semiconductor industry, green technology and cybersecurity.

The prime minister also inaugurated 100 5G labs, which include most of the well-known engineering colleges across the country.

In his speech, the PM noted that the ‘future is no longer a decade or a century away, but due to advances in technology, the future is here and now.’ He added that in nine years of his government, India’s startup ecosystem has become one of the largest in the world, and is in the top 3.

Today, the country has more than one lakh startups, Modi said.

Recalling the launch of 5G technology in the country – the PM launched it on October 1 last year – he remarked how, within just a year, there are about 5 lakh 5G base stations across the nation .