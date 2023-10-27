Bali Yatra: Registration for plot allotment to start on Oct 30

Cuttack: The historical Bali Yatra will commence on the banks of river Mahanadi in Cuttack on November 27. As per the notification issued by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), the registration process for the allotment of plots to patrons will continue from October 30 to November 3.

Registration for land allotment to the businessmen will continue from November 4-10. A minimum amount of Rs 50 has been fixed per sq ft of space to be leased out to businessmen. Similarly, the patrons will pay Rs 500 per sq ft of space to be leased out.

Makeshift and other such business owners can register by paying Rs 1,000. For swings and other play spaces, the minimum registration fee has been fixed at Rs 25,000.